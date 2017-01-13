Holiday closings

Monday, Jan. 16 marks the second Federal Holiday of 2017 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Local banks, federal and state offices along with county and city offices will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Malvern School District and Magnet Cove School District will be closed Monday as well.

A parade honoring MLK will be held in downtown Malvern on Monday at 3 p.m.

The United States observes 10 Federal Holidays starting with New Year’s Day. In 2017 New Year’s Day was observed on Monday, Jan. 2, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed on Monday, Jan. 16, President’s Day is observed on Monday, Feb. 20, Memorial Day is observed on Monday, May 29 (last Monday in May), Independence Day is observed on Tuesday, July 4, Labor Day is observed on Monday, Sept. 4 (first Monday in September), Columbus Day is observed on Monday, Oct. 9, Veteran’s Day is observed on Friday, Oct. 10 (Veteran’s Day is Nov. 11), Thanksgiving Day is observed on Thursday, Nov. 23 (fourth Thursday in November) and Christmas Day is observed on Monday, Dec. 26.