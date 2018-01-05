Home of Roy Moore accuser burns, investigated as arson

AL.com and The Hill reported that the home of Tina Johnson, one of the nine women who accused Roy Moore of sexual misconduct decades ago, burned on Tuesday. Jan. 2. According to reports, Johnson and her family lost their home and all of their belongings and have been living in a hotel.

A spokesperson for the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve spoken to a person of interest but no charges have been filed.

According to AL.com, Johnson accused Moore of groping her when she was 28. According to the article, Johnson told AL.com she was in Moore’s office (who was a judge at the time) to sign over custody of her son to her mother. Johnson accused Moore of commenting on her looks before getting close to her and grabbing her buttocks.

Neighbors told AL.com that several of them noticed a young man walking around the house at about the time of the fire. This young man had a reputation for public intoxication. Johnson said the young man asked a neighbor if she thought the house was “going to burn.”