Hot Springs Police investigating homicide at Valero gas station

The Hot Springs Police Department is investigating leads following a shooting at aValero gas station in Hot Springs on Monday night, Aug. 7. According to the report, officers responded at about 8:48 p.m. and found the victim, Derek Antonie Duvall, lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Police administered CPR until LifeNet arrived, but paramedics were unable to revive Duvall.

According to reports, Duvall ran a short distance after being shot before he collapsed near the south side of the gas station. There are no suspects at this time, but Hot Springs Police are following up several leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hot Springs Police Department at (501) 321-6789