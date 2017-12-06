Hot Springs searching for two murder suspects

The Hot Springs Police Department is searching for John P Walker and Donald Williams. Walker is 42 years old, 6’01” and 180 pounds. Williams is 55 years old, 5’07” and 240 pounds.

Both are wanted for Murder in the 1st Degree and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons in reference to the homicide of Cory Richardson, which occurred in Hot Springs on Oct. 23, 2017. Both suspects are known to frequent family and friends in Mountain Pine, Fountain Lake and Jessieville.

The Hot Springs Police Department wants to remind citizens that aiding and abetting of wanted persons is a Class B Felony with a penalty of between 5 and 20 years in the ADC.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Scott Lampinen at (501) 321-6789 extension 6741.