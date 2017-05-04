House passes GOP health care bill

President Donald Trump is celebrating the passage of the House Republican health care bill, saying he is confident it will get through the Senate.

Flanked by Republican lawmakers in the Rose Garden, Trump called President Barack Obama's health care law a "catastrophe" and called the GOP bill "a great plan."

Trump said "premiums will be coming down, deductibles will be coming down."

Looking ahead, Trump said they'll celebrate "when we get it through the Senate, and there's so much spirit there."

The president reordered his schedule Thursday as he watched the health care developments.