HSC Historical Society trying to identify this activist from Malvern

The Hot Spring County Historical Society is trying to identify the man pictured above who was an activist in Arkansas during the fight for civil rights. He was from Malvern and graduated from Wilson. This man appeared on a DVD about the civil rights struggle in Arkansas, but members of the Historical Society haven not been able to find his name in the attributions.

The Historical Society asks anyone who knows who he is to call them at (501) 229-1600.

Also, the Heritage House on 118 West 2nd Street is holding a Foot Soldiers for Freedom exhibit to honor civil rights activists in Arkansas.

The exhibit will be open again on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 3 to 6 p.m. On Friday, the exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and it will open on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The exhibit will open again on Monday, Aug. 28 from 3 to 6 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 31 from 3 to 6 p.m.