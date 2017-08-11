HSU picked third in GAC

Three-time Great American Conference champion Henderson State was picked to finish second in the Great American Conference Football Coaches’ Preseason Poll released by the conference office Tuesday.

The Reddies received 106 points with two of the league’s coaches picking Henderson State to win its fourth GAC title.

In the six years of the GAC, Henderson has compiled a 48-7 conference record never finishing worse than third in the league standings.

Southern Arkansas was picked to win the league with 110 points including five first-place votes, while defending GAC champion Harding was tabbed to finish second compiling 107 points, also being picked to win the league by five coaches.

Ouachita is predicted to finish fourth (90), followed by Southeastern Oklahoma (82), Arkansas Tech (80), Southwestern Oklahoma (60) and Arkansas-Monticello (44).

Rounding out the poll is Northwestern Oklahoma picked to place 9th (40), with East Central 10th (38), Oklahoma Baptist 11th (24) and Southern Nazarene 12th (11).

Henderson opens the 2017 schedule on Thursday, Aug. 31 when the Reddies travel to Searcy, Ark. to take on 2016 GAC champion Harding with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.

Henderson State will begin its 50th year at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium/Ruggles Field on Saturday, Sept. 9 as the Reddies play host to Arkansas Tech with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.