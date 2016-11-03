I-30 lane closed over Ouachita River

Maintenance Work on Interstate 30 Ouachita River Bridge

Requires Temporary Lane Closures

HOT SPRING COUNTY – Maintenance work on water lines attached to the I-30 Ouachita River Bridge will require temporary lane closures in Malvern, according to Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department (AHTD) officials.

The inside westbound lane of I-30 Ouachita River Bridge will be closed between 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., daily starting Monday, October 31, and ending Friday, November 4, weather permitting.

Traffic will be controlled with traffic cones and signage. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.