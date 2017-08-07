I-30 lanes to be closed Tuesday

According to a report from Arkansas Department of Transportation (formerly Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department) routine inspection of the Ouachita River Interstate 30 bridge will require lane closures on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

From 9 a.m. to noon the outside westbound lane will be closed.

From noon to 3 p.m. the outside eastbound lane will be closed.

Traffic will be controlled with traffic cones and signage. Use caution when approaching and in the area. More information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov and at Twitter at @myArDOT.