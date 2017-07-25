I-30 Ouachita River Bridge lane closures

Beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 25 Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department crews will be conducting routine maintenance on the Interstate 30 Ouachita River bridge at Rockport. From 9 a.m. until noon the outside westbound lane of the bridge will be closed and from noon until 3 p.m. the outside eastbound lane will be closed.

Traffic will be controlled using warning signs and cones. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through highway work zones.

For up-to-date travel information visit IDriveArkansas.com or ArkansasHighways.com or follow at Twitter@AHTD.