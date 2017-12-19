Infinity Stones re-appear in Infinity Countdown

Marvel is launching its next crossover event with Infinity Countdown.

Editor Jordan D. White said they wanted a story related to the Infinity Stones and realized it would be a much bigger story than what they could contain in the Guardians of the Galaxy series.

In Infinity Countdown, the Infinity Stones suddenly make a return. Long thought lost forever, three of them are in possession of the galaxy’s greatest heroes, but the rest are missing.

This multi-series event will also mark the end (at least for a while) of the Guardians of the Galaxy comic series.