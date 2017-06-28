Information on suspect arrested for destruction of Ten Commandments Monument

Police have announced the arrest of 32-year-old Michael Reed of Van Buren in the destruction of the Ten Commandments Monument on Capitol Hill.

Reed allegedly posted a live video to his Facebook account of himself in his vehicle running over the Ten Commandments Monument at around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Reed’s own Facebook picture shows himself holding up a plaque of The Ten Commandments. In one other video, Reed declares himself a firm believer in Jesus Christ but says he also believes in separation of church and state, and that no one religion should be preferred over another.

Another video appears to show Reed burning an American Flag and encircling the burning flag with holy water. Another picture posted on his profile shows the Star of David, and Reed says the Star of David is actually a hex from the deity, Moloch.

Reed was also arrested in 2014 for the destruction of a Ten Commandments monument in Oklahoma.