IRS extending some deadlines in disaster areas

The IRS is postponing deadlines for certain tax documents to those who live in 18 counties effected by Hurricane Harvey. Other tax payers and localities included in the disaster area will automatically receive the same filing and payment relief.

The new deadline will be Jan. 31 for certain individual and business tax returns, or to make certain tax payments. This includes documents originally meant to be due on Aug. 23, 2017 and includes the quarterly estimated tax payments due on Sept. 15, 2017 and Jan. 16, 2018.

More information is available on IRS.gov.