IRS scam targeting HSC

Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash wants to warn citizens of scammers calling and pretending to be IRS agents. According to Cash, he’s received numerous calls recently about scammers impersonating the IRS.

Cash wants to remind people that the IRS will never contact people about payment of taxes without having mailed a letter. People also should not give bank or debit card information, or anything of that nature, over the phone.

The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office says that the IRS will also not demand payment without allowing an opportunity for questions or appeal. The IRS will not require a specific payment method, such as prepaid debit card or wire transfer. They will never ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone and the IRS will never threaten to contact local law enforcement to have people arrested.

Citizens can report fake IRS scams to the IRS at (800) 829-1040, the U.S. Treasury’s Inspector General for Tax Administration at (800) 366-4484 or the Federal Trade Commission at FTC.gov.