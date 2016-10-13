It Can Wait essays due Oct. 14

Texting while driving is estimated to be involved in 200,000 plus vehicle crashes and accidents each year. These often involve injuries and deaths. It is no longer safe to assume that drivers are only texting. AT&T has released new research that shows nearly four in 10 smartphone users tap into social media while driving and seven out of 10 people engage in smartphone activities while driving, with texting and emailing being the most prevalent. Despite knowing the risks, 43 percent of teens admit to texting while driving. However there is an opportunity to change this behavior. 90 percent of teen drivers say they would stop if a friend in the car asked them to do so, and 78 percent say that they are likely not to text and drive if friends tell them it is wrong and unsafe.

The Arkansas Newspaper Foundation (ANF), The Malvern Daily Record and AT&T will again sponsor and challenge Arkansas students, ages 14-19, across the state to write an editorial or opinion column highlighting the dangers of texting while driving and encouraging their peers to take the It Can Wait pledge.

The contest begins today, Sept. 1. It will continue through Oct. 14. Participants must be between the ages of 14 and 19. All entries must be hand-delivered to the offices of the Malvern Daily Record. Entries that are emailed or mailed will not be accepted. The grand prize for the state's overall winner will receive $500, a special guided tour of the Arkansas State Capitol, and a lunch for the student and their parent(s) with leadership of AT&T and the ANF. The local prize winner will receive $100 from The Malvern Daily Record.

To enter the contest, students must submit an editorial answering the question: “Why is it important to take the pledge to never text and drive?” It must also include the following call to action, “Take the pledge to never text and drive at ItCanWait.com.” Please hand-deliver the entry to the offices of The Malvern Daily Record, located at 219 Locust Avenue, Malvern, AR 72104. It Can Wait stickers available for entries while supplies last. For more information please call (501) 337-7523.

Local winners will be announced Oct. 14, 2016. Statewide winner will be announced Nov. 11, 2016