The Jetsons returns in a mini series by DC

DC Comics has announced The Jetsons are making their return, but as a comic book title.

Jimmy Palmiotti will write the six-issue mini-series. Palmiotti said he went back and watched the original series as soon as he was asked to write for The Jetsons. He said he had some pretty wild ideas for the mini-series which could only be illustrated by a wild artist like Pier Brito, his partner in the project.

The Jetsons #1 will debut on November 1.

Image courtesy of DC