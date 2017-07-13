Joe Keith 4-Ball results

On Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9, the Malvern Country Club hosted its annual Joe Keith-Malvern National Bank 4-Ball Invitational Tournament.

A full roster of teams flocked to the Malvern Country Club to take part in the event. There were a total of eight divisions.

In the Championship Flight, Daniel Treat and Dustin Murphy finished in first place. Coming in second was the team of Cameron Hurst and Roy Blancaflor. Third place went to Fred Stamey and Donnie Owens.

In the 1st Flight, the winners were Jeff Eades and Jim McClain. In second place was Dustin Easterly and Tad Beene. Brad Shunk and Jeremy Lowe finished in third place. The team of Dill Gunn and Tom Scott placed fourth.

In the 2nd Flight, first place went to Heath Batchelor and Aaron Gilham. The team of Adam Williams and Victor Villano placed second. In third place was Clint Howard and David Holloway. Four place belonged to Mark Roberts and Brian Golden.

Chirs Williams and Wesley Folds were the winners of the 3rd Flight. Second place belonged to Byron Efird and Tommy Johnson. Finishing third was Jeff Marsh and Monroe Wheat. In fourth place was Dustin Bennett and Brock Townley.

The winners of the 4th Flight were Chris White and Mike Long. Second place went to Mark Ferguson and Dane Ferguson. Danny Heath and Johnny Robinson finished in third place. Mike Golden and Dan Gibbs placed fourth.

In the 5th Flight, first place went to Wayne Hittle and Brandon Wooten. In second place was Mark Johnson and Blake Bailey. Archie Vangorder and John Louse finished in third place and fourth place went to Jace Roberts and Pete Paladino.

In the 6th Flight, the winners were Clyde Gibbons and Heath Roseberry. There was a tie for second place between the team of Todd Riggan and Ronnie English and the team of Blake Wingo and Terry Rood. In fourth place was Darrel Hall and John Ferguson.

In the 7th Flight, the team of Blake Duncan and Bart Duncan finished in first place. Second place belonged to Todd Venable and Bow Rowe.

The next tournament at the Malvern Country Club is the Golfing Against Cancer event, which will be held Saturday, July 15.