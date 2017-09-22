John McCain says he will not vote for the Graham-Cassidy Proposal

Arizona Senator John McCain announced on Facebook he will not vote for the Graham-Cassidy Proposal to repeal Obamacare. In his post, McCain said health care reform legislation ought to be "The product of regular order in the Senate." He said Republicans and Democrats must work together on health care reform and have not yet really tried.

McCain surprised many during the last attempt at a "skinny repeal" of Obamacare by submitting a vote of "no." This came after he returned from brain surgery for cancer. Because he returned to work specifically to cast the tie-breaking vote and allow discussions on the skinny repeal to proceed, many expected him to vote yes on that measure.