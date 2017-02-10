Junior High District Tournament Results

District Tournaments for junior high teams are nearing an end and many teams from this area found success on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The Malvern Cubs won the junior boys district at Nashville by the score of 47-42.

In the semifinals of the 5-2A District Tournament at Poyen:

The Ouachita Junior Lady Warriors defeated the Magnet Cove Junior Lady Panthers 38-23.

The Ouachita Junior Warriors beat the Mountain Pine Junior Red Devils 33-28.

The Poyen Junior Lady Indians rolled past the Cutter Morning Star Junior Lady Eagles 49-33.

The Poyen Junior Indians fell to the Cutter Morning Star Junior Eagles by the score of 39-24.

On the girls' side, Ouachita will play Poyen for the championship on Saturday, Feb. 11.

On the boys' side, Ouachita will take on Cutter Morning Star Saturday's title game.