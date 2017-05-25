Kansas distributor recalls precooked sausage due to metal

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas food distributor is voluntarily recalling nearly 100,000 pounds (45,360 kilograms) of precooked sausage that might contain metal.

Armour Eckrich Meats in Junction City announced the recall Wednesday of more than 8,000 cases of 16.6-ounce (460-gram) packages of "Eckrich Smok-y Cheddar Breakfast sausage, Naturally Hardwood Smoked." The labels have the case code "27815 17984" with a use-by date of Aug. 17. The products also have the number "EST. 3JC" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products were distributed to foodservice customers in Kansas, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. Armour Eckrich says the pork, turkey and beef breakfast sausages were never distributed to retail customers and that the recall came after a single report of trace amounts of metal.

No injuries from consuming the meat have been reported.