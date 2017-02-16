Kiwanis Chili Dinner and Sexy Legs Contest

The Malvern Area Kiwanis will hold its Chili Supper and Sexy Legs Contest at First United Methodist Church on 127 East Page on Saturday, March 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. Children five and under eat free. For ages six to 12, it’s $4 and for ages 13 and up it’s $8. There is a variety of chili available and a drink and dessert is included.

The Sexy Legs contest is a fundraiser put on by men participating in Kiwanis Activities. The contestants get jars with their pictures and every $1 donation counts as a vote.

All proceeds benefit the children of Hot Spring County.