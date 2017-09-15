Kofi Kingston possibly injured at WWE live event

Kofi Kingston, a member of The New Day on WWE SmackDown, appeared to suffer an injury at a live event in Honolulu, Hawaii. Kingston, defending the SmackDown Tag Team Titles (held by The New Day) appeared to hurt his leg or foot after a botched cross body block in a match against Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. Kingston was seen limping and though he continued to perform, fans noted he seemed to be hurting.

The WWE can be very tight-lipped about injuries and other issues with wrestlers. If Kingston did suffer an injury, it might not necessarily mean he’ll miss any events. Most wrestlers continue to perform while suffering from minor injuries.

If Kingston is forced to miss events, it likely won’t cost The New Day the Tag Team Titles. The New Day, a three-man faction, defends the belts under the “Free Bird Rule,” meaning they may substitute one title-holder with another member of their faction, providing one of the actual title-holders is involved with the matches.