L.A. Noire Remastered set to release November 14

One of the most technologically advanced games for the Playstation 3 and Xbox360 is rereleasing for the Playstation 4 and Xbox One. While the former generation of consoles was heralded for its graphics at the time, Sony and Microsoft continued to improve upon the graphics quality in their systems.

The Xbox One and Playstation 4, the current gen consoles, are powerhouses for graphics, surpassing the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360. So, the rerelease of the pivotal video game L.A. Noire is bound to be good.

L.A. Noire follows a WWII veteran named Cole Phelps as he comes back from the war to become a beat cop. He gets tossed around the legal system, going through Hollywood homicide cases and high stakes Vice cases. Each department is a new level, slowly unraveling the main story as well as other side stories.

What the game was truly praised for was its facial animation capture. In the game, there's a lie/truth mechanic where you as the main character have to determine if someone is lying, telling half truths, or telling the truth. To figure this out, the player is required to read the witness or suspect's face. It really is a game that requires focus.

The faces were lifelike, almost bordering on uncanny valley in some spots, and the voice acting was relatively good. Though, the body animations were not as well praised. However, that was only because the development team put so much time into the facial aspects of the character models that the level of realism couldn't be achieved with the rest of the model.

With the remaster, the player models should be even better, especially with the development team enhancing and improving the look of the original game. L.A. Noire, the remastered version, is set up to look amazing.

L.A. Noire rereleases on Nov. 14, 2017 for the Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.