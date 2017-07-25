Lake Hamilton Bridge lane closures

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department will be conduction routine inspections of the U.S. Highway 70 Lake Hamilton bridge near Hot Springs on Wednesday, July 26, which will cause alternating lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Traffic will be controlled using warning signs and cones. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through highway work zones.

For up-to-date travel information visit IDriveArkansas.com or ArkansasHighways.com or follow at Twitter@AHTD.