Lane Closures on Hwy 7 over Lake Hamilton

GARLAND COUNTY (9-19) – Routine inspections of the U.S. Highway 7 bridges over Lake Hamilton require alternating lane closures, according to Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department (AHTD) officials.

Two bridges on U.S. Highway 7 where it crosses Lake Hamilton will have alternating north and southbound lane closures from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., for Tuesday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 21, weather permitting.

Traffic will be controlled using warning signs and cones. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ArkansasHighways.com. You can also follow us on Twitter @AHTD.