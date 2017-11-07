Lane closures on State Highway 9

HOT SPRING COUNTY – Utility Work by a CenterPoint Energy contractor requires closing the southbound lane of State Highway 9 just north of Lono, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting; on Tuesday, November 7 and Wednesday, November 8 the southbound lane will be closed on State Highway 9 at Sulphur Springs Rd. (County Road 61) from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Traffic will be controlled with flaggers, signage and traffic cones. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.