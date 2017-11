Auditions will continue today for “Who’s Got Talent,” a charity talent show by the Malvern Area Kiwanis Club. Auditions will be from 6 to 8 p.m. There is a $10 entry fee and the winner (for the actual talent show on Nov. 18) will get a cash prize. Auditions will be held at the Boys & Girls Club of Malvern and Hot Spring County. All proceeds go to help children in Hot Spring County.