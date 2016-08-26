Last day for celebrity waiter tickets

Today (Friday, Aug. 26) is the last day to get tickets for Celebrity Waiter, which will be held at the Malvern Community Center on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 5 p.m.

The event is to raise money for relay for life. Celebrity waiters include Sylvia Keen with Southern Bancorp, Sheila Williams with Baptist Health, Jay Isenhour with Acme Brick, Diana Riggins with PLD Transport, Representative Laurie Rushing, Marca Paul, Camilla Hunter with the Arkansas Department of Corrections, Scott White with Farmers Bank and Trust, Mike Brashier and John Brashier.

Tickets can be bought from any celebrity waiter or from Kathy Ramsey at Southern Bancorp. Tickets are $50 each and all proceeds go to The American Cancer Society.