THE LATEST: Hot Spring County Coroner Resigns

Hot Spring County Coroner Aaron Davis has resigned from the position of coroner. Davis was elected to the coroner position in November 2016 after defeating long-time coroner Ernest Cox.

“It is regrettable that Aaron Davis felt the need to resign as coroner. However, it was dis decision and the county must abide by that decision,” said Thornton.

According to Davis, when he took office on Jan. 1, 2017 there were no necessary items for the coroner’s office. “Hot Spring County doesn’t have a morgue or cooler for storage,” said Davis. “I didn’t even have body bags.”

As for a new coroner, Thornton said he has spoken with county attorney Ralph Ohm and Mark Whitmore with the Association of Arkansas Counties and will soon be looking at appointing someone to that position.