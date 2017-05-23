Lawmaker, media technician to run for secretary of state

LITTLE ROCK (AP) — Two more candidates say they plan to run to become Arkansas' next secretary of state.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the announcements come from Republican Rep. Trevor Drown and Democrat Anthony Bland, a media technician for the Little Rock School District.

Drown says his time serving in the Arkansas House qualifies him to be secretary of state, whose duties include helping counties run elections and serving on the Board of Apportionment. The board will redraw the boundaries of the 135 legislative districts in 2021.

Bland, in his first bid for elected office, says he wants to ensure voters know their rights and that "every voter's vote counts."

Both men say they'll make formal announcements next month for the 2018 race.

Republican state Land Commissioner John Thurston announced his bid for the office last year.