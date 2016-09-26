Les Miles out at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Les Miles has finally been done in by one of the frantic finishes that came to define the Mad Hatter's tenure at LSU.

LSU fired Miles and offensive coordinator Cam Cameron on Sunday, and promoted defensive line coach Ed Orgeron to interim head coach.

The moves came less than 24 hours after Miles briefly watched his players wildly celebrate what they thought was a game-winning touchdown pass at Auburn, only to walk off the field with a stunning, 18-13 upset loss after officials determined on video replay that time had expired before the ball was snapped.