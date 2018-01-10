Library releases new item list for 1-10-18

Books

Bertha Takes a Drive by Jan Adkins

Bruce’s Big Move by Ryan T. Higgins

Cast No Shadow by Nick Tapalansky

Daniel Coldstar: The Relic War by Stel Pavlou

Forest of a Thousand Lanterns: Rise by Juilie C. Dao

Of the Empress: Book 1

Frank Einstein and the Bio-Action Gizmo by Jon Sceizka

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

Lessons From a Third Grade Dropo0ut by Rick Rigsby

Oath of Honor by Lynette Eason

Once You Know This by Emily Blejwas

The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine by Mark Twain

Robinson by Peter Sila

Shai & Emmy Star in Break an Egg! by Quvenzhane Wallis

That Inevitable Victorian Thing by E.K. Johnston

This Darkness Mine by Mindy McGinnis

Threads of Blue by Suzanne M. LeFleur

Unbound: A Stone Barrington Novel by Stuart Woods

Warcross by Marie Lu

Audiobook on CD

Darker by E.L. James