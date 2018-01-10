Library releases new item list for 1-10-18
Books
Bertha Takes a Drive by Jan Adkins
Bruce’s Big Move by Ryan T. Higgins
Cast No Shadow by Nick Tapalansky
Daniel Coldstar: The Relic War by Stel Pavlou
Forest of a Thousand Lanterns: Rise by Juilie C. Dao
Of the Empress: Book 1
Frank Einstein and the Bio-Action Gizmo by Jon Sceizka
A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles
Lessons From a Third Grade Dropo0ut by Rick Rigsby
Oath of Honor by Lynette Eason
Once You Know This by Emily Blejwas
The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine by Mark Twain
Robinson by Peter Sila
Shai & Emmy Star in Break an Egg! by Quvenzhane Wallis
That Inevitable Victorian Thing by E.K. Johnston
This Darkness Mine by Mindy McGinnis
Threads of Blue by Suzanne M. LeFleur
Unbound: A Stone Barrington Novel by Stuart Woods
Warcross by Marie Lu
Audiobook on CD
Darker by E.L. James
