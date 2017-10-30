Library releases New Item List for 10-27-17
Books
Apollo and the Battle of the Birds by Joan Holub
Bound in Love by Camy Tang
Finding Home by Emily Thomas
For the Birds by Emily Thomas
It: A Novel by Stephen King
Married, but Single by Linda George Buck
Mission Unstoppable by Dan Gutman
Pieces from the Past by Elizabeth Penney
Pieces of the Past by Susan Page Davis
Prayers and Promises by Robert Elmer
Six Feet Undertow by Elizabeth Penney
To Have and to Hold by Sunni Jeffers
Typhon and the Wings of Destruction by Joan Holub
Yesterday’s Secrets by Kelly Ann Riley
Audiobook on D
The Cuban Affair: A Novel by Nelson DeMille
Don’t Let Go by Harian Coben
Exposed by Lisa Scottoline
Haunted by James Patterson
Holly and Ivy by Fern Michaels
A Legacy of Spies: A Novel by John le Carré
Origin: A Novel by Dan Brown
Secrets in Death by J.D. Robb
Sleeping Beauties: A Novel by Stephen King
The Store by James Patterson
To Be Where You Are by Jan Karon
What Happened by Hillary Rodham Clinton
Y is for Yesterday by Sue Grafton
DVD, Blue-Ray, Video
Annie
