Library releases New Item List for 11-3-17

Books

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

Homegoing: A Novel by Yas Gyasi

Learn to Program with Minecraft: Transform Your World with the Power of Python by Craig Richardson

Money for Nothing by Donald E. Westlake

My Absolute Darling: A Novel by Gabriel Tallent

Objects in Mirror are Closer Than They Appear: A Novel by Katharine Weber

Rat Pack Confidential: Frank, Dean, Sammy, Peter, Joey & the Last Great Showbiz Party by Shawn Levy

Turtles All the Way Down by John Green

Wishtree by Katherine Applegate

Paperback

Badlands by C.J. Box

Force of Nature by C.J. Box

The Moores are Missing by James Patterson

DVD/BLue-Ray/Video

The Blind Side

The Children’s Hour

The Christmas Card

The Dark Knight

A Face in the Crowd

The First Wives Club

Here on Earth

The Man in the Glass Both

Patch Adams

Philidelphia

Tom & Viv

When a Man Loves a Woman