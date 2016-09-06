Library silent auction

The Malvern/Hot Spring County Library will hold a special book sale, featuring new donations which have not been seen yet, and a silent auction from Thursday through Saturday.

Thursday, the first day, will be for Friends of the Library members only. But the library will sell memberships at the door for $5. The times will be from 5 to 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday is open to all. For Friday the hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and for Saturday the times are 9 a.m. to noon.