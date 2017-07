The Malvern-Hot Spring County Library wanted to thank donors who gave during summer of 2017. Donors include:

Acme Brick

CK Hardware

Dr. William Voss

EZ Auto Insurance

Farmers Bank

Friends of the Library

Grayer Electric

JA Funk

Joe Keith

Malvern Area Kiwanis Club

Lions Club

Malvern Family Medical Clinic

Malvern Lions Club

Mary Fraction

Mike Colb

Red River Dodge

Southern Bancorp

Teale Dentistry