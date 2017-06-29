Lions Club International 100

The Malvern Lions Club celebrated its 73d year and the 100th year of Lions Club International with a banquet at Malvern Country Club on Tuesday, June 27th. The out-going President, Pat Daniel praised the work of the club, highlighting numerous service projects and activities over the past year. "I am proud of our club, said Daniel. We are standing on the shoulders of some great Malvern and Hot Spring County leaders who established this club in 1943 and served faithfully through it over the years". Following his remarks, Daniel turned the program over to Lion Bruce Davis from Hot Springs Village. Mr. Davis is a former District Governor and serves on the board of World Services for the Blind and Mid South Sight Services. Following his remarks, Mr. Davis installed the club's new officers for 2017: Lance Howell (President), Donnie Taber (1st VP), Josh Caldwell (2nd VP), Shanna Stuckey (Secretary), Sylvia Keen (Treasurer), R.L. Oden (Tail Twister), and Danny Riggan (Lion Tamer). The Malvern Lions meet on Tuesdays at 12:00 p.m. at Western Sizzlin. They are looking for service-minded citizens to join them in their efforts to serve our community and beyond.

Pictured are from left to right- R.L. Oden, Danny Riggan, Shanna Stuckey, Donnie Taber, Josh Caldwell and Lance Howell