Little League and Jr. Babe Ruth registration

The Hot Spring County Junior Babe Ruth league began registration for the 2017 season on Friday, Feb. 3. If you missed the first day of registration, there are other opportunities.

Registration will also be held Thursday, Feb. 9, Friday, Feb. 10, Monday, Feb. 13 and Friday, Feb. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. each day.

To register, the following items are required:

• Original birth certificate (birth certificate cards will not be accepted)

• Three proofs of residence (for example: drivers license, vehicle registration, utility bill, proof of insurance, bank statement, etc.). All three proofs need to have one or both parents’ names, the address of which you live and a date on them between Feb. 1, 2016 and Feb. 1, 2017.

• Health insurance information. You will need to have the insurance company’s name, policy number and group ID number for the medical release.

• Registration fee. This year the fee is $65 per child with a discount of $10 off for each additional child.

Malvern Little League will be holding registration at the same time with the same requirements, except the amount of the registration fee.

For Little League players, the registration fee is $60 with a $10 discount for each additional child.

Registration for both leagues will be held at Concession Stand 1 (nearest to Sears) at the Little League complex.

More information is available by visiting the Malvern Little League Facebook page or by emailing malvernlittleleague@yahoo.com