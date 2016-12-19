Little Rock toddler killed, apparent road rage

The Little Rock Police Department announced a $20,000 reward for information to find the person who shot and killed 3-year-old Acen King.

On Saturday evening, King was riding in the back seat with his grandmother in Little Rock. According to reports, a man in a black Chevrolet Impala began honking his horn in an apparent fit of road rage while she was stopped at a stop sign. The grandmother honked back and the man got out of his car, firing. One shot hit King.

The grandmother didn’t realize King had been hit and drove on to JC Penney about nine miles away. When she tried to get him out of the car, she saw he’d been hit and called the police. He was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.