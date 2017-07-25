Local teams attend final major camp of summer

The Glen Rose Beavers lined up against the West Memphis Blue Devils' "A" team, while the Poyen Indians looked to run a play against the Trumann Wildcats during the War Memorial Stadium football camp, the last major camp of the summer before regular practices begin for the 2017 fall season.

In addition to Glen Rose and Poyen, the camp featured the Fordyce Redbugs, the Hot Springs Trojans, the Little Rock Parkview Patriots, the Trumann Wildcats and both the West Memphis Blue Devils "A" and "B" teams.

The 2017 Arkansas high school football season (for most teams) is set to begin on Friday, Sept. 1. The Beavers will travel to nearby Malvern to take on the Leopards at Claude Mann Stadium, while the Indians will host the Walnut Ridge Bobcats at Malvern National Bank Stadium at the Poyen Sports Complex.