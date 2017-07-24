Luky, K9 unit with the HSC Sheriff's Office, dies

Luky, the K9 unit with the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office, has passed away.

According to Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash, Luky’s handler gave him food and a bowl of water before Luky’s death. A few hours later, the deputy returned and found Luky dead. According to Cash, the deputy said Luky seemed fine when he gave him the food and water.

Luky was outside with shade. Cash said their best guess, since Luky was a relatively young dog, was that his death was heat related. But this is a theory and cause of death is not certain.