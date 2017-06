A scene from the film Strange Fruit. From left standing: De'Mario Moore, who plays the character, Donte Jones; Warren L. Booker, playing the role of Pastor Brooks; Aaron Prosser, playing the role of Officer Wrangler; pictured on screen is Christian Blackmon, in the role of victim, Jamaal Booker. Scene in the Samuel L. Vance and Sons Funeral Home of Malvern which was being filmed on Saturday, June 17.