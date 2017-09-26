Magnet Cove alumni scrimmage against sarcoma

On Saturday, Sept. 23, a crowd gathered in the stands at Magnet Cove’s Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium. The people in the stands were watching a flag football game between two classes of Magnet Cove High School alumni.

In yellow was the class of 2011. The class of 2013 was dressed in black.

The two teams played in the baking sun to help raise money on behalf of Whitney LaGrone who suffers from sarcoma.

The event was full of smiling faces and great entertainment. There was free food next to a donation jar. Tee shirts were sold for a $20 donation.

LaGrone graduated from Magnet Cove High School in 2013 and benefits from a loving community.

See Tuesday's (Sept. 26, 2017) Malvern Daily Record for more about the game.