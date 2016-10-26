Skip to main content
Agreement made on $54.4M Entergy Arkansas rate increase
Pet Calendar Contest
Main Street Trick-or-Treat
Staff Writer
Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Malvern, AR
Main Street Trick-or-Treat will begin at 5 p.m. on Halloween.
