Maintenance of Traffic Sensors to Require Lane Closures I-30 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY – Crews replacing sensors in a traffic box on Interstate 30 near Arkadelphia will require lane closures, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, Tuesday, February 6, crews will close westbound lanes between Mile Markers 74 and 77 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The inside lane will close first and once replacement is complete, crews will re-open the inside lane and close the outside lane.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.