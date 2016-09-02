Maintenance work lane losure near Carthage

DALLAS COUNTY (9-2) – Repairs to a culvert will require the closure of a section of State Highway 48 east of Carthage, according to Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department (AHTD) officials.

The work will require closure of State Highway 48 between State Highway 229 and U.S. Highway 167. Motorists traveling on State Highway 48 will follow a detour.

The southbound traffic on U.S. Highway 167 should take State Highway 46 in Sheridan to State Highway 229 to reach Carthage.

The northbound traffic on U.S. Highway 167 should take State Highway 273 which turns into State Highway 229 to reach Carthage.

This closure will occur Tuesday, September 6, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, weather permitting.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ArkansasHighways.com. You can also follow us on Twitter @AHTD.