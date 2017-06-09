Malvern Baseball/Softball Camp starts Monday

The Malvern Baseball & Softball Camp will be held at Morrison Park in Malvern from Monday, June 12 through Thursday, June 15.

The camp, which is designed for athletes ages 7-14 has a cost of $65 per camper.

MHS Softball Coach Darryl Baker and MHS Baseball Coach Matthew Weigand are the directors of the camp. Campers will be instructed by several college and high school players, who have camp experience.

Campers will be drilled in the fundamentals of the game of baseball and taught the importance of team play.

Throughout the week, the instructors will stress the importance of hard work, enhance confidence, sportsmanship and positive reinforcement.

Among the skills to be covered at the camp are: fielding fundamentals, hitting drills, proper throwing form, strength training exercises, pitching mechanics, mental approach, base running techniques, sportsmanship, hitting mechanics and a conditioning program.

The camp is open to anyone who would like to attend, while space is still available.

All campers must abide by the rules set forth by the coaches and serious violations will result in dismissal from the camp.

More information about the camp is available by contacting Baker at (501) 337-6270 or by email at wdbaker@malvernleopards.org or Weigand at (870) 941-8341 or by email at mweigand@malvernleopards.org.