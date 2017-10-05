Malvern City Council consideres ban on sleeping over night at Malvern City Park

The Malvern City Council is looking at an ordinance to ban sleeping overnight in Malvern City Park.

A 1968 ordinance previously allowed people to sleep in the park, but people have tried to take their lunch breaks at the park picnic tables and found people sleeping.

Malvern Mayor Brenda Weldon also proposed banning visits to the park from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m.

This ordinance will be discussed at the next city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10. (Council meetings are normally held on Mondays, but Monday, Oct. 9 is a federal holiday.)

Tuesday’s meeting will begin at the new time agreed on by the City Council, which will be 6:30 p.m.