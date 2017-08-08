Malvern Country Club Luau coming up

The Annual Malvern Country Club Luau Golf Tournament three-person scramble, sponsored by Farmers Bank and Trust, will be held Friday, Aug. 18 through Sunday, Aug. 20.

The even will begin with a par-3 tournament at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. The entry fee is $30 per team. From 4 to 8 p.m. will be happy hour and Jeff Ivy will provide live music starting at 8 p.m.

At 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, a breakfast buffet will be available, with the tournament beginning with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

Lunch will be available at 11 a.m. and there will be a pool party with a DJ from noon to 5 p.m. The facilities and pool at the Malvern Country Club are open to the participants’ family members throughout the weekend.

The tournament will resume in the afternoon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Happy hour will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Calcutta will be offered for the men, while the women will have bingo.

Live music, presented by the Brian Mullen Band will begin at 8:30 p.m.

On the final day of the event — Sunday, Aug. 20 — there will be an 8 a.m. shotgun start, with lunch available at 11:30 a.m.

The pool party will continue from noon to 5 p.m. and the afternoon shotgun start will be held at 1:15 p.m.

The awards ceremony will begin immediately following the conclusion of play.

For the tournament, each team will be flighted by their best ball score from Saturday’s play.

Once flighting is complete, each team will compete against the teams in their flight, respectively.

Both scores will be uses to determine first, second and third place.

The Par 3 Tournament on Friday will pay first and second place in each flight, respectively.

For the tournament on Saturday and Sunday, each flight will pay first, second, third and fourth places, respectively. Ties for first place will be broken by a playoff, while all ties for second, third and fourth place will be determined by a cardoff.

The Calcutta will pay first, second and third place in each flight, with all ties for first, second and third place being paid out based on the amount of money in the flight.

The entry fee for the tournament is $300 per team, which includes sales tax. Golf cart rental will be $10 per person, per day.

The tournament field will be limited to approximately 60 teams, but entries are subject to approval by committee.

The 1 p.m. tee times on Saturday are limited to the first 30 teams that had requested that particular tee time. All other teams will tee off at 8 a.m.

The deadline for entry is Wednesday, Aug. 16, which is also the last date that refunds will be issued.