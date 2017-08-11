Malvern- Hot Spring County Library releases new item list
Books
Black Glass: Short Fictions by Karen Joy Fowler
Border Wolves by Katie Ganshert
A Broken Kind of Beautiful: A Novel by Katie Ganshert
Children of Willesden Lane: A True Story of Hope and Survival During World War II by Mona Golabek
City of Women by David R. Gillham
The Daughters of the Promise Collection by Beth Wiseman
Down & Dirty: 43 Fun & Funky First-Time Projects & Activities to Get You Gardening by Ellen Zachos
Fear Street Super Thriller: Party Games; Don’t Stay Up Late by R.L. Stine
Finding Love At Home by Jerry S. Eicher
Flora and the Runaway Rooster by John Claude Bernis
Holding a Tender Hart by Jerry S. Elcher
Kit Carson’s Way by Tom Curry
A Matter of Heart by Tracie Peterson
Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy by Sheryl Sandberg
The Perfume Garden by Kate Lord Brown
Pinkerton’s Gold by Thom Nicholson
Plain Promise: A Daughters of the Promise Novel
A Pocket Guide to Cats: (A Complete Guide to the Feline World) By Emily Williams
The Promise of Dawn by Lauraine Snelling
The Return by Suzanne Woods Fisher
Rick Steve’s Spain 2017 by Rick
Shoot-Out in Hell: A Western Duo by Peter Brandvoid
Where All Lights Tend to Go by David Joy
While He Was Away by Karen Halvorsen
Who Was Jackie Robinson? by Gail Herman
DVD/Blue-Ray/Video
Fifty Shades Darker
Audiobook on CD
Age of Swords by Michael J Sullivan
Beach House for Rent by Mary Alice Monroe
The Child by Fiona Barton
Dangerous Minds: A Knight and Moon Novel by Janet Evanovivh
Everything All At Once: How to Unleash Your Inner Nerd, Tap Into Radical Curiosity and Solve Any Problem by Bill Nye
Kiss Cario: A Novel by Adriana Trigiani
Look Behind You by Iris Johansen
Lost and Found Sisters by Jill Shalvis
Murder Games: A Thriller by James Patterson
Use of Force: A Thriller by Brad Thor
Wired: A Novel by Julie Garwood
